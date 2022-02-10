Sellers with Under 100 Employees Can Apply for FedEx Grants

Online sellers can enter into FedEx’s tenth annual small-business contest for a chance to win cash and prizes, and all 100 finalists will receive mentoring and consultations.

The 2022 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest is open to US-based for-profit small businesses that have under 100 employees, have been operating for six months or more as of February 10, 2022, and have a shipping and printing need.

Last year, the contest attracted more than 8,300 candidates from across the United States.

FedEx described what the 10 winners of this year’s contest will win:

The contest offers grants and services to ten (10) U.S.- based small businesses, distributing a collective prize pool of more than $365,000. Winners also receive FedEx Office® print and business services credit to help support their small business.

The 2022 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest prize packages include:

Grand Prize: Three (3) winners of $50,000, plus $4,000 in FedEx Office print and business services

1st Place: Seven (7) winners of $20,000, plus $1,500 in FedEx Office print and business services

FedEx is also awarding an extra $10,000 grant and a $500 FedEx Office credit among the ten winners in each of these categories: Young Entrepreneur, Sustainability Focused, Healthcare, Veteran-Owned, and Minority-Owned.

FedEx added, “All winners will also receive a $500 voucher from My FedEx Rewards, a digital consult from the FedEx Digital Sales Solutions team, an international trade dictionary, an invitation to attend a FedEx Grant Winner Forum, free access to Klaviyo’s automation platform, a sustainable packaging consultation from EcoEnclose, and a website audit from HigherVisibility.”

FedEx executive Jenny Robertson said, “We pride ourselves in being an ally for small businesses, because we know when small businesses succeed, we all succeed.”

Those wishing to learn more about entering the contest can find information on the FedEx website.

The contest entry period is open from February 10 to February 28, 2022. The Top 100 will be announced March 22, 2022, with public voting to take place from March 22 – March 31, 2022. Winners will be announced May 4, 2022.