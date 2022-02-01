Amazon Electronics Sellers Must Add New RFD Attribute to Listings

Sellers who list certain electronics on Amazon must revise their listings to comply with a new policy on Radio Frequency. “The FCC Radio Frequency Emission Compliance attribute is now available for you to add your FCC compliance information to radio frequency devices that you offer for sale on Amazon,” the marketplace informed sellers today.

Amazon said that according to the FCC, almost all electronic or electrical products are capable of emitting radio frequency energy. “Examples of products that are regulated by the FCC as RFDs include: Wi-Fi devices, Bluetooth devices, radios, broadcast transmitters, signal boosters, and devices with cellular technology.”

Sellers have nearly 5 weeks to make sure they comply with the new policy. Amazon will remove ASINs that are missing required FCC information effective March 7, 2022.

Amazon noted the following:

If you are listing an RFD for sale on Amazon, in the FCC Radio Frequency Emission Compliance attribute, you must do one of the following:

1) Provide evidence of FCC authorization consisting of either an FCC certification number or contact information for the Responsible Party as defined by the FCC.

2) Declare that the product is not capable of emitting radio frequency energy or is not required to obtain an FCC RF equipment authorization.

You can read the announcement and leave a comment on Amazon Seller Central.