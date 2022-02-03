eBay Fixes Glitch that Prevented Order Cancellations

eBay proactively posted information about a glitch that impacted cancellations on Tuesday. In the post, eBay reported it had resolved the issue within a few hours.

One seller impacted by the bug posted on February 1st on the eBay Technical Issues board: “Anyone having trouble trying to cancel an order. A buyer wants to cancel a purchase but I’ve tried 5 times. Keeps saying “something went wrong, try again” never happen to me before. Tried to do it on mobile as well, and switched from Chrome to Microsoft Edge, all 3 having issues.”

Another seller replied the following morning, “Same issue here since 7:30pm EST last night. Have tried on the android app and chrome.”

eBay posted an announcement on the Technical Issues board at 4:54 pm on February 2nd:

“On the night of Feb 1, some sellers were unable to cancel an order or accept a buyer’s cancellation request.

“The cause of this issue was identified and resolved within a few hours, and we will work to ensure this issue does not happen again.

“If you’d like to cancel the order, you can try again. If you have a buyer’s cancellation request, you have 3 days from the date of the request to accept it.

“If you have any questions or concerns, just get in touch. We’re here to help. “Thank you for being part of the eBay community.”

eBay did not describe the cause of the glitch.