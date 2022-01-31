BigCommerce CEO Shares 2022 Priorities for the Ecommerce Platform

BigCommerce CEO Brent Bellm published a letter on Monday sharing the company’s priorities for 2022 as well as sharing some highlights from 2021, which he called “the best year in our history.”

Bellm described BigCommerce’s plans for 2022 in the letter, including international expansion; product enhancements – including “multi-storefront functionality; and enterprise capabilities:

“BigCommerce will continue to expand in prioritized segments throughout 2022. Geographically, we plan to continue our international expansion, formally launching in Latin America (including Mexico, Chile and Argentina), Germany, Spain, the Nordics and Benelux.”

(Meanwhile BigCommerce also announced today it had expanded into Germany, Mexico and Spain.)

Bellm continued in his post:

“Among our many new enterprise product enhancements, multi-storefront functionality (MSF) is expected to be the most transformational. MSF enables selling across multiple brands, customer segments and/or geographies from a single account. When fully rolled out in 2022, MSF will satisfy a multitude of high-demand use cases.

“We plan further roll-out of enterprise capabilities including multi-location inventory and distributed commerce. And we will continue rapid innovation in partnership with our vibrant technology and agency ecosystems.”

In highlighting last year’s accomplishments, Bellm said BigCommerce sellers’ peak holiday sales outperformed estimated industry averages by over 10% as well as achieving 100% Cyber Week platform uptime.

Bellm, who joined BigCommerce in 2015, had been an early employee of eBay (as Director of Corporate Strategy from 2001 to 2002) and had held a variety of roles at PayPal until joining HomeAway in 2010.

The CEO invited sellers to attend BigCommerce’s monthly Town Halls and to explore resources – you can find Monday’s letter on the BigCommerce blog.