Amazon Handmade Forces Sellers to Change Branded URLs

Amazon Handmade is forcing artisan sellers to change their branded URLs. In this week’s announcement, it was clear Amazon knows the hassle that entails, noting sellers will have to change any marketing references to their original links.

“Handmade sellers that display their Maker Profile URL on items such as invoices, business cards, advertising, or social media will need to update them with the alphanumeric, ASIN-based URL by December 31, 2021,” it wrote.

With profile-friendly URLs, sellers had a chance to differentiate themselves as artisans and makers, so the policy change is puzzling. However, Amazon is giving sellers an option to get a waiver, stating they may qualify for a Brand Registry waiver.

Amazon explained: “One of the benefits of the waiver program includes the opportunity to create an Amazon Store which provides sellers with a branded URL (amazon.com/yourbrandname) and a multi-page, immersive experience that allows sellers to introduce customers to their brand story and entire catalog of products.”

However, those selling on Amazon Handmade who qualify for the waiver will not automatically get all of the perks that regular Brand Registry sellers get: Amazon told sellers, “The Brand Registry waiver, offered by Handmade does not come with IP protection. Sellers that require IP protection must meet the requirements of Amazon Brand Registry.”

Otherwise, sellers can find ASIN-based URLs displayed under the Product Details section of the Maker Profile page or by clicking the Maker Profile widget on an existing detail page.

One seller commenting under the announcement post suggested colleagues with questions would have better luck getting help by visiting the forum dedicated to Amazon Handmade, which only handmade sellers can access.