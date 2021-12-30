Amazon Sellers Rack Up 11.5K Sales a Minute during Holidays

Amazon sellers in the US sold an average of 11,500 products per minute during the holidays, the company said in a post-Christmas post lauding its “partnership” with sellers, writing, “Together, we make a great team.”

Amazon was also self-congratulatory about its investment in sellers, saying it spent over $100 million to help small- and medium-sized businesses reach more customers during Prime Day and throughout the holiday season.

“Worldwide sales for independent businesses selling in Amazon’s store – most of which are small and medium-sized businesses – reached record sales this holiday.”

Over 130,000 third-party sellers surpassed $100,000 in sales, and top categories for sales from Amazon’s sellers included office products, cameras, and wine-related products.

Another stat that would be far more interesting if it actually revealed anything: “This holiday season, the number of Handmade Makers – artists and entrepreneurs selling through Amazon Handmade – who surpassed $100,000 in sales grew by double digits over last year.”

Amazon said top selling Handmade categories over the holidays included jewelry, drinkware, and seasonal décor. “Handmade Makers sold a record-number of personalized products including cutting boards, family name signs, and initial necklaces,” it added.

Amazon also gave a shoutout to Launchpad in its holiday message, a program designed to help showcase innovative products from entrepreneurs.

“Amazon’s partnership with third-party sellers continues to be a win-win for small businesses and customers, and it’s one of the greatest partnership stories in retail. Together, we make a great team.” Find the full post on the AboutAmazon.com corporate blog.