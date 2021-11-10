Google Displays Delivery Estimates to Keep Shoppers Coming Back

Google wants to be the first place shoppers go when they’re searching for something to buy. Providing accurate delivery estimates in search results is another way it can keep shoppers coming back. That’s where shipping services like ShipStation come into play by helping Google display delivery estimates.

ShipStation’s Krish Iyer said it has deepened its integration with Google to give merchants more robust tools, thereby better giving shoppers more accurate order and delivery information and easier returns.

He cited ShipStation research that found 87% of US consumers want full visibility into expected shipping timelines before making any online purchases, and the majority expect an easy returns process.

ShipStation’s integration with Google Shipping Service enables sellers to easily enhance their product listings with accurate estimated shipping speeds by linking their ShipStation account to Google, according to the company. The deepened partnership also allows sellers to process returns directly in the Google Merchant center.

In an announcement this week, ShipStation said that as part of its core offering, the new shipping service integration uses order tracking data and machine learning to show the most accurate estimated shipping speeds to consumers. “While shopping across Google surfaces, consumers will be able to see the estimated shipping speeds on shopping ads, free listings and Buy on Google listings.”

ShipStation’s Iyer said, “The battle for the hearts and minds (and dollars) of the consumer is now won both in the shopping cart and in the product listing itself. By collaborating with Google on these unique features, the merchant can then empower their consumer to make better purchase decisions, increase shipment visibility, and streamline returns.”

Google Shopping is becoming more of a marketplace than ever. In fact, on the ShipStation page set up to inform online sellers about the integration, it states: “In the U.S., sell your products directly on Google, with zero Google commission fees. Your customers can purchase directly on Google through our on-site, Buy on Google checkout experience.”