eBay Offers Advice on Getting Exposure in Google Shopping

eBay is offering advice to sellers on how to get exposure for their listings in Google Shopping, part of its “Traffic Month” series it’s running this month.

Many would-be buyers begin their online shopping on search engines, and Google processes 3.5 million searches every day, accounting for 92% of the search market, eBay explained in this post on its website.

Google Shopping, which displays relevant products in searches, makes it an incredible marketing opportunity for eBay sellers to drive more traffic to their listings, the company said.

“Unlike on some other platforms, eBay sellers pay nothing extra to appear in Google Shopping. It’s included in your eBay fees, and fixed priced listings are automatically eligible to get pulled into Google Shopping results.”

However, “approximately 12% of otherwise-eligible listings are being rejected because of a handful of fixable issues,” eBay said.

eBay teamed up with Google to make a video explaining how Google Shopping works and what sellers should be doing to optimize their listings.

eBay executive Harry Temkin spoke about the topic in a Seller Check-in video published on June 9th. He said eBay has been working really closely with Google and makes a huge continual financial investment making sure eBay listings get in front of buyers. “We actually spend millions of dollars in order for all our listings to show up in Google Shopping,” he said.

eBay kicked off Traffic Month last week when executive Andrea Stairs discussed in a video what eBay was doing to bring traffic to the site.