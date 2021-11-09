Amazon FBA Adds Capacity at UK Fulfillment Centers

Amazon added capacity at its UK fulfillment centers, it announced on Monday, including adding 10 new fulfillment centers across the UK and EU in 2021. That led to additional capacity over the peak season for sellers who use its FBA fulfillment service. As a result, Amazon said it increased restock limits for sellers.

“We invested heavily in increasing the square footage across our fulfilment and logistics network in 2020, and in 2021, we have already opened more than 10 new fulfilment centres across the UK and EU,” Amazon wrote. “As part of this fulfilment centre expansion, we’re also proud to share that 7 new fulfilment centres launched their operations on September 6, 2021, including BGY1, MXP6, MUC3, EMA3, NCL1, MAD7, and POZ2.”

Amazon said it had significantly increased restock limits in September and advised sellers to regularly review their inventory health and continue to optimize their FBA selection, “including removal of inventory that is not selling, to make the most of our peak demand period.”

Sellers responding to the announcement described differing experiences. Some saw no change in restock limits. Some said they saw increased restock limits but no corresponding increase in storage volume limits (“this means we cannot send in additional stock as the two limits do not seem to be aligned,” one seller explained). And yet others said they saw increases in restock limits and had unlimited storage volume.