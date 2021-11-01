We still remember a time when Amazon and eBay were neck-and-neck leaders in ecommerce, but data from eMarketer shows just how much of a lead Amazon currently has not only over its longtime rival, but other retailers selling online.
Amazon has a 41% market share in the US retail ecommerce space, according to eMarketer data released in late October. Its nearest rival comes in at only 6.6% market share – Walmart. eBay comes in third, with 4.2% market share.
Unlike eBay, Amazon also sells goods directly. According to its latest numbers, third-party sellers make up 56% of paid units sold on its platform worldwide.
Interestingly Wayfair comes in at 1.3% of US online sales this year, while Etsy comes in at 0.9%.
The fact that no other online-selling entity has double-digit share according to eMarketer is astounding. Check it out on eMarketer.com.
One thought on “Walmart and eBay Trail Amazon in Online Sales”
The solution to eBay’s dilemma is clear – line eBay’s weak bench by poaching back former eBay execs that left for Walmart.
Since eBay couldn’t afford Marc Lore, eBay could safely dip down into the mid-level Walmart leadership pool to find a few ex-eBayers willing to make the move back ‘home’ to eBay.
This way, eBay will benefit from Walmart’s operational expertise and institutional knowledge without having to exert any talent acquisition effort in search of new and innovative senior leaders to recruit to eBay’s struggling marketplace – something requiring real effort to achieve.
A quick call to eBay’s Spencer Stuart rep (along with a bit of a price premium for the re-hires) and eBay will be on a sure-fire tech-led trajectory for success.
Imagine that brilliant strategy – it would almost be magical.