Walmart and eBay Trail Amazon in Online Sales

We still remember a time when Amazon and eBay were neck-and-neck leaders in ecommerce, but data from eMarketer shows just how much of a lead Amazon currently has not only over its longtime rival, but other retailers selling online.

Amazon has a 41% market share in the US retail ecommerce space, according to eMarketer data released in late October. Its nearest rival comes in at only 6.6% market share – Walmart. eBay comes in third, with 4.2% market share.

Unlike eBay, Amazon also sells goods directly. According to its latest numbers, third-party sellers make up 56% of paid units sold on its platform worldwide.

Interestingly Wayfair comes in at 1.3% of US online sales this year, while Etsy comes in at 0.9%.

The fact that no other online-selling entity has double-digit share according to eMarketer is astounding. Check it out on eMarketer.com.