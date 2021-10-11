Walmart Launches a Store for Fans of Netflix Shows

A new Netflix Hub on Walmart will offer items related to TV shows offered through Netflix. For example, fans of the sci-fi program Stranger Things can scroll through products such as a diecast Hawkins Police Dept. Chevy Blazer ($14.99) or a Stranger Things-themed Crosley cassette player bundle ($64.88).

Fans of the cooking show Nailed It can purchase a special baking kit at select Walmart stores to participate in a virtual bakeoff online.

Walmart called Neflix Hub its first digital storefront with a national retailer, and it’s trying to make it more than just a storefront for Netflix. From today’s announcement, “In addition to new products, the Netflix Hub will offer customers exclusive experiences to engage with popular Netflix shows in innovative ways. For example, we’ll soon launch a crowd-sourcing opportunity called Netflix Fan Select that will allow fans the opportunity to vote for merchandise they’d like to see from favored Netflix shows — and then Walmart merchants will bring them to life!”

Ecommerce guru Juozas Kaziukėnas was underwhelmed, tweeting in part, “Netflix merch should be integrated into the app/TV experience, not an afterthought on Walmart.”

