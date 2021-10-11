Sponsored Link
Email This Post Email This Post

Walmart Launches a Store for Fans of Netflix Shows

Ina Steiner
Walmart
Walmart Launches a Store for Fans of Netflix Shows

A new Netflix Hub on Walmart will offer items related to TV shows offered through Netflix. For example, fans of the sci-fi program Stranger Things can scroll through products such as a diecast Hawkins Police Dept. Chevy Blazer ($14.99) or a Stranger Things-themed Crosley cassette player bundle ($64.88).

Fans of the cooking show Nailed It can purchase a special baking kit at select Walmart stores to participate in a virtual bakeoff online.

Walmart called Neflix Hub its first digital storefront with a national retailer, and it’s trying to make it more than just a storefront for Netflix. From today’s announcement, “In addition to new products, the Netflix Hub will offer customers exclusive experiences to engage with popular Netflix shows in innovative ways. For example, we’ll soon launch a crowd-sourcing opportunity called Netflix Fan Select that will allow fans the opportunity to vote for merchandise they’d like to see from favored Netflix shows — and then Walmart merchants will bring them to life!”

Ecommerce guru Juozas Kaziukėnas was underwhelmed, tweeting in part, “Netflix merch should be integrated into the app/TV experience, not an afterthought on Walmart.”

Here’s a link to the new Netflix Hub at Walmart.

Ina Steiner on EmailIna Steiner on LinkedinIna Steiner on Twitter
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com. See disclosure at EcommerceBytes.com/disclosure/.

Leave a Reply