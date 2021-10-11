Etsy Promotes Collections Feature with a $1000 Giveaway

Etsy is running a sweepstakes to draw attention to its Collections feature. It sent an email with the subject line “Enter for a chance to win a $1000 Etsy gift card!” that explains the promotion:

“Keep track of all your top picks with Collections! Add a wedding find to one, that fantastic gift idea to another, and voila—organized inspiration for every occasion. Plus, now through October 18, curate a Collection of 10+ items for the chance to win a $1000 Etsy gift card!”

Creating a Collection – formerly called Lists, is not intuitive for shoppers. Etsy explains how to create one:

1) Tap the heart icon in the top right corner of the item picture to save.

2) Then, you’ll see a notification to add it to a Collection (formerly called lists) or start a new one.

3) Revisit your Collections in your favorites tab—and share your inspo with others.

Note that after about 4 seconds of favoriting an item, the option to “Add to collection” disappears.

To access existing Collections, click on the heart icon at the top right of the page (to the right of the search box).

Etsy said it will select two winners each week. “One Collection equals an entry. So, the more you create, the better your chances!”

You can find the sweepstakes rules on this page on Etsy.