Undeterred by eBay Warnings, Seller Lands in Trouble with the Feds

An eBay seller was sentenced to 6 months in prison over her listings for a substance the Feds say was extremely dangerous and not fit for human consumption.

In a Department of Justice press release, the government said the defendant was undeterred by eBay’s removal of her listings and relisted the chemical on three separate occasions using a different email address.

“According to court documents, 2,4-Dinitrophenol (DNP) is a chemical substance that, when ingested, causes rapid loss of weight, but is also associated with a high rate of adverse effects including cataracts, hyperthermia, tachycardia, cardiac arrhythmia, and death. In 1938, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declared DNP to be extremely dangerous and not fit for human consumption. At that time, the FDA announced publicly that it would prosecute those who manufacture and distribute DNP for use as a drug.”

The Acting United States Attorney in the case said the sentence should send a clear message to those who would profit from the sale of dangerous unapproved drugs: “we will utilize every tool at our disposal to vigorously prosecute you in order to protect the health and safety of the general public.”

The case was investigated by special agents of the Food and Drug Administration, you can find the full press release on the DOJ website at Justice.gov.