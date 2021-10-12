The Most Popular Categories on Facebook Marketplace

Ever wonder what the most popular categories are on Facebook Marketplace? According to the company, the top five categories in the US include: Household items; Furniture; Baby and kids items; Women’s clothing and shoes; and Cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

The data was included in a Facebook announcement published Monday about its holiday-shopping initiatives.

A spokesperson for the company said Facebook’s holiday programming will kick off on Monday, November 1st, with daily Live Shopping experiences. “Whether you’re interested in shopping from a Black-owned business, a direct-to-consumer brand or a traditional retailer – we’ll have an experience for you this holiday season,” she said.

Facebook holiday shopping initiatives will include exclusive drops and deals, she said, noting that shoppers will be able to complete eligible purchases directly on the company’s apps using Facebook Pay.

Another interesting factoid gleaned from the announcement: While 14% of small businesses expect to make half of their annual sales over the holiday shopping period, that number is 25% for minority-led businesses.

Facebook will run a #BuyBlack campaign each Friday to support businesses that need it most. It will also run its second “Boost with Facebook: Good Ideas Season” program that gives small businesses access to free resources and training for a successful holiday season.

“As part of the Good Ideas Season, we’re also opening Good Ideas Shops in local communities across the US. Starting this week, people in Seattle, Fort Worth and New York City can visit our storefront window pop-ups to discover local small businesses and shop their products on Facebook and Instagram. We’ll also dedicate a storefront window in Los Angeles for people to #BuyBlack this December.”

Facebook also said it’s promoting local shopping on Facebook Marketplace, “an easy and eco-friendly way to discover unique and hard-to-find gifts.” It highlighted the following updates it has made to Marketplace to help buyers shop more “easily, locally and responsibly” this season:

Create and share a meetup plan: Create a meetup plan for an in-person transaction — including location, time and date — and share it with your friends via Messenger to let them know where you’re headed and encourage safer meetups.

Meetup preferences: Sellers can let buyers know how they prefer to exchange an item locally, such as a public meetup or via door dropoff or pickup to minimize in-person transactions.

Saved search: Looking for a particular item on your wishlist? Create a saved search on Marketplace to get notifications when new listings match your criteria.

And as far as the daily Live Shopping experiences on Facebook and Instagram – they also kick off with brands such as Benefit Cosmetics, Cocokind, Macy’s, Paintbox Nails, Tanya Taylor, Ulta Beauty, Vuori, and Walmart and will feature exclusive deals.

You can read the full post about Facebook’s holiday shopping initiatives.