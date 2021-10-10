Groups that Rely on Snail Mail Launch Campaign to ‘Fix’ USPS

Organizations that rely on USPS mail have launched the “Keep US Posted” campaign to advocate for a reliable, affordable postal service. The campaign launched last week with the support of catalog retailers, greeting card companies, newspapers, and printers. A former member of congress from Kansas is the Executive Director of the nonprofit organization.

The Keep US Posted press release follows:

Keep US Posted Campaign Launches to Help Fix U.S. Postal Service

Led by Former Congressman Kevin Yoder, Keep US Posted Focuses on Engaging Americans & Providing a Platform to Advocate for a Reliable, Affordable U.S. Postal Service

(WASHINGTON, D.C.—October 7, 2021)—In the shadow of the largest postage hike in more than a decade and official service delays affecting First Class mail as of October 1, a new campaign called “Keep US Posted” is being launched today. Keep US Posted will engage Americans in advocating for postal policy that preserves essential services, while accentuating the way our mail system connects and provides for our country by serving more than 160 million delivery points, no matter how rural or remote. Appreciation for USPS and its employees became especially evident during the COVID-19 pandemic, yet since then, USPS mail service has become dramatically less reliable and more expensive.

At the helm of Keep US Posted is its executive director, former Congressman Kevin Yoder (R-Kan.), who worked on postal issues during his four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, and often speaks of the importance of USPS for his family and many in the Midwestern United States.

“The U.S. Postal Service is the only institution capable of going the last mile to reach and serve every American, but now it needs our help,” Yoder said. “Nearly everywhere I go, I hear people talking about their mail—even rent, bills and prescription medications—being late and pricier to send. Americans value our Postal Service, especially after COVID-19. They want it to keep going, and Keep US Posted will give them a platform to elevate their voices and feelings to decision-makers. We look forward to working with USPS management and other policymakers to make consumer voices heard and ensure a reliable, affordable mail system.”

Supported by Hallmark, The Greeting Card Association, Consumer Action, and other industry groups and consumer voices, Keep US Posted will support bipartisan Postal Reform legislation (H.R. 3076), which helps to fix financial issues at USPS, while highlighting far better alternatives to current and future efforts to slow the mail and increase postage, which are outlined in the USPS 10-year “Delivering for America” plan and already being put into action.

Learn more about the campaign and get involved at https://www.keepusposted.org.

Source: Keep Us Posted Press Release