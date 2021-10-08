Poshmark Launches Merchandising Tool for Sellers at Poshfest

Poshmark created a new team to support sellers and launched a tool to help sellers merchandise their products. At its annual community conference called PoshFest, Poshmark said it aims to become the number one destination for sellers around the world by bringing the “insights and personalization of the in-store retail experience online and at scale.”

Poshmark also named co-founder Tracy Sun to a new role, Senior Vice President of Seller Experience.

Poshmark announced the following two new features for sellers:

My Shoppers: Poshmark debuted My Shoppers, a revolutionary clienteling feature that serves as Poshmark’s version of the world’s most skilled in-store retail associate. Just as an in-store retail associate might engage with a potential customer — from suggesting relevant products, to personal styling based on what a shopper is browsing or liking, My Shoppers enables sellers to apply the same, highly personalized experience online and at scale. With My Shoppers, sellers can first pinpoint, then close compelling leads with razor-like precision, all in one tool. Entirely backed by social commerce, sellers can quickly and simply move through the sales funnel — whether it is sending promotional discounts or personalizing merchandise. My Shoppers makes it more seamless than ever before to engage with shoppers and turn them into buyers.

Closet Insights: The company also introduced Closet Insights, a dynamic dashboard that provides sellers with valuable, real-time inventory and sales data. Closet Insights allows sellers to easily and efficiently understand business performance over time to inform strategy, leverage relevant tools to drive action and improve sales.

Poshmark also pointed to other features launched in the past year that were designed to enhance seller productivity and scalability: “Bulk Listing Actions, which allows sellers to quickly and efficiently share listings, make closet-wide pricing changes and execute multiple offers to likers at once; Listing Videos, which offer the ability to embed short videos within listings; Style Tags, which allows users to shop by trend and improves shopper discovery and matching; and Seller Discounted Shipping, which gives sellers the flexibility to adjust the shipping price to help close the sale.”

The company describes its site as a “leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, pets, home, and more” with 80 million people. You can find Friday’s announcement on the Poshmark.com Newsroom.

Poshmark founder and CEO Manish Chandra’s keynote is available on YouTube. Interestingly, as many marketplaces are looking to seller advertising for revenue, Chandra told sellers, “You don’t ever need to spend money for marketing to drive traffic to your listings,” pointing to features such as offers to likers; price drops; and drops soon. (Drops soon allows a seller to create and share listings in their closet before they become available to purchase.)