EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – October 10, 2021

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Dear Ina,

I have been selling on eBay for many years and just this last sale eBay announced to me that they will be holding my funds for 30 days for my protection and the buyer’s, this was told by one CS rep. Another told me cause I just started again selling that they hold the funds now for 30 days.

I spoke with the buyer and he is very happy with the purchase and eBay has made no attempt to ask him otherwise. I explained since I have not received payment I am going to report the item as stolen with the local sheriffs office as the buyer has received the item and me, the seller, hasn’t received payment, from said third party.

I have not read anywhere as to holds such as this. I have read of 21 day holds etc, I have since removed all items for sale from eBay and will close my account with them as soon as my payment is worked out.

As for the reporting to the sheriffs office of the item that hasn’t been paid for as stolen, I feel I’m in the right as I can’t go down to the new/used car lot and get a car and drive it around for a month and think about paying for it, any help would be thankful.

Kevin

Dear Ina,

Another story about USPS denying damage insurance claims because their post offices have no clue on how to file the damage inspection.

I’ve had 4 denied this year because inspection was never filed which is taking 2-3 months to pay off or just out right denied.

T.

