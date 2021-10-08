Confusing Message about USPS Package Slowdown

Just as the USPS has slowed down First Class Mail, it also wants to slow down First Class Packages (FCPS). But in a somewhat confusing message today, it said it would delay the planned slowdown but would keep in place its April 2020 Covid-initiated advisory about delays.

“In light of the ongoing environment caused by COVID-19 and the rise of the Delta variant affecting our customers, the implementation date for the revised service standards for First- Class Package Service will be announced after the holiday shipping season,” it said in Friday’s announcement.

That sounds like good news – and it comes after the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC)’s non-binding opinion that raised concerns about the timing and implementation of the plan, as we reported last week.

However, the USPS continued, “In April 2020, the U.S. Postal Service instituted an extra day for Priority, two and three day, and First-Class Package Service standards to account for the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. That extra day will remain in place until further notice.”

We reported on the April advisory last year in this EcommerceBytes news story.

If you send packages First Class, it sounds like things may not get any worse (on purpose) until after the holidays. Let us know what you experience as the holiday shopping season gets off to a start this month.