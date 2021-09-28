Etsy and Airbnb Join Forces in New Marketing Campaign

Etsy sellers have until October 4th to submit their listings of home goods for a chance to be featured in a joint “Hosting Essentials” marketing campaign with home-rental marketplace Airbnb. Etsy is also encouraging sellers to become Airbnb hosts themselves.

Etsy has been running a banner at the top of its discussion boards announcing linking to a landing page with more information: “Open Call: Etsy and Airbnb are giving you the chance to be included in our Hosting Essentials. Apply to get your items featured! Learn more.”

Share your passion with the world.

Etsy and Airbnb are passionate about empowering millions of entrepreneurs globally. By bringing our communities together, we’re making it even easier to earn extra income doing what you love, whether that’s handcrafting unique items or welcoming travelers into your home on a schedule that works for you. Apply to have your items featured in our Etsy and Airbnb Hosting Essentials—and consider hosting yourself—while expanding your creative vision and building authentic connections.

Have your items featured in the Etsy and Airbnb Hosting Essentials

Show millions of hosting hopefuls your unique vision. Apply to be part of our curated collection of delightful finds that make an Airbnb stay a 5-star experience. Have a couple of home goods, hosting elements or personalized touches that would be a good fit? Hit submit by October 4, 2021 for the chance to be included!

Sellers discussed the promotional opportunity in this thread on the Etsy discussion boards. Some were unclear on the correct formatting when submitting a listing from their shop (one seller said to use the following protocol: shopname.etsy.com/listing/item#).

How much exposure might Etsy sellers get from having their items featured? There were over 4 million Airbnb hosts as of June 30, 2021, according to its website.

It’s clear Etsy is encouraging sellers to become Airbnb hosts. In an announcement on Tuesday, it wrote: “Etsy and Airbnb are teaming up to make it possible to earn extra income doing what you love. Apply now for a chance to have your items featured in our collection of hosting finds—and learn more about becoming a host yourself!”

The special co-marketing landing page on Etsy also features stories about sellers who also participate as Airbnb hosts.