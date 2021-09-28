eBay Focuses on Giving Sellers Merchandising Capabilities

eBay is focused on providing sellers with merchandising capabilities. That’s the takeaway from a message to sellers from eBay’s Chief Product Officer Pete Thompson on Tuesday.

“Sellers can build their own brand and voice while having access to a huge global marketplace,” Thompson wrote in his introductory paragraph.

He referenced several initiatives he said would help sellers build their brand, stating that eBay was doubling down on eBay Stores, including a “new modern storefront that provides rich merchandising capabilities, allowing sellers to showcase their unique brand and inventory, such as featuring promotions to leverage coded coupons.”

Thompson said eBay is testing a new About Me tab to “enables sellers to tell their personal stories, share their philosophy and explain how they source inventory as a way to better engage buyers and build trust.”

He said eBay was working to integrate video “for an even richer shopping experience.”

And eBay is working to improve shopping in eBay Stores through native mobile apps. “We’re currently testing ways that buyers can easily tap into Stores to go deeper and find more listings, as well as to learn more about who they’re buying from,” he said. “We’re excited to see where these developments are headed, and how we can translate our findings for all sellers.”

Some statistics Thompson shared that are worth noting include the following:

Coded coupons: 2.6 million unique buyers have used coded coupons in 3.5 million transactions since eBay launched the feature at the end of March.

Buyers who visited an eBay Store during their initial shopping journey have a repeat purchase rate that’s 20-65 percent higher than buyers who don’t visit Stores.

The eBay mobile app was downloaded more than 50 million times in 2020.

Since eBay launched Authenticity Guarantee for sneakers and luxury watches last year, eBay has authenticated over one million items.

Thompson said, “Through our tech-led reimagination, we are investing to more simply meet today’s expectations of ecommerce as we further safeguard the shopping experience and modernize for what’s to come.” You can read his full post on the eBay Inc. blog.