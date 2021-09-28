eBay Coaches ‘Preferred Sellers’ in UK

Earlier this year, we heard eBay reference “priority listings,” and now it’s referencing a class of sellers who are “preferred,” although it isn’t clear which sellers qualify for that distinction.

eBay is seeking an “eBay Category Trading Advisor” in its Dublin office to proactively coach sellers to help them grow their sales on eBay UK, according to a listing on its corporate jobs site.

Some of the responsibilities required for the position provide interesting perspective on how eBay coaches preferred sellers, such as the following:

Proactive growth coaching of assigned accounts to review, identify and implement agreed scaling opportunities with the sellers.

Provide sourcing guidance and drive inventory acquisition from your allocated sellers.

Educate sellers on key marketing campaigns through the calendar year (. i.e. Black Friday), and jointly plan a marketing calendar.

Connect with your inventory sourcing colleagues to plan slots effectively across the month in relevant promotional spaces on site.

The listing explains that the objective of the role is to “proactively coach sellers through our Pro-Trading Programme to grow their GMV on eBay.co.uk, by identifying and implementing agreed account scaling opportunities.”

We looked for more information about the eBay Pro-Trading Programme in the UK but found only two references. The first was a mention in an announcement in July about the eBay for Business Awards 2021 (“There will also be a £5,000 cash prize for each of our category winners, along with access to a range of tailored business support, such as a free anchor store subscription, eBay concierge service or enrollment in eBay’s Pro-Trader programme.”)

The second reference was on the eBay UK discussion boards in a post from April. “Anyone signed up for the pro-trader programme,” a seller asked.

“Was on it last summer,” a seller replied. “Got some good tips and feedback, as well as support and some account credits for features (such as promoted listings). No harm in doing it, they’re not invasive or time consuming at all.”

If you’ve participated in programs that offer special coaching, let us know the details and what you gained from the program. Does the eBay UK program sound appealing?