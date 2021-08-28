eBay Sellers Ask about Nuts-and-Bolts Issues

eBay sellers turn to the company’s weekly chat session to ask questions and raise issues they see as problems or opportunities. On the August 25th chat, sellers had some words of thanks to the moderators who respond to their questions, and they also asked about some nuts-and-bolts issues.

One issue was the ease with which sellers said buyers could go right to their credit card company to dispute a transaction instead of going through the eBay claims process – you can read more about it on this EcommerceBytes Blog post, “Does eBay Payments Have a Chargeback Problem?” where we delved into the issue sellers raised.

Another topic during Wednesday’s chat session was quite timely with the Labor Day holiday approaching. A seller asked why eBay marked an item shipped as soon as a seller purchases a shipping label, explaining:

“If I sell something on Friday evening (or even Saturday afternoon) and issue the label right away, the buyer immediately sees that their item has been shipped. Allowing for my 2 day shipping, it could be as late as Tuesday (or Wednesday, if Monday is a holiday) before it has to be scanned accepted by the carrier. During this waiting time, the only thing the buyer will see in tracking is that the label was purchased. A few days of that and eventually the seller will start seeing “are you going to actually ship it, or not?” messages.”

A moderator responded, explaining that buyers receive several notices from eBay: “one that their order is confirmed (but not yet shipped), and another when the item is ‘On the way’. We do advise that it can take time for the tracking number to update, and list the estimated delivery date range as well.” The moderator said he could see that an eager buyer might not necessarily understand or appreciate that, so would forward the sellers’ suggestion to the appropriate team.

You can read more about the issue the seller described and the full response by clicking through to this post on the chat thread.

Another seller requested an update on a problem they had previously reported in which sellers can no longer change the sort order of listings on the Manage Store page.

“Were you able to get an update on this eBay stores question- was this an intentional change or an oversight- and will the feature be restored,” the seller asked Wednesday.

The moderator indicated it was an unintended consequence of a change eBay rolled out to Stores. “We’re working with teams to get an update, but the last we heard they were working on a solution!”

Another seller requested eBay fix the “Request Total From Seller” function on the mobile app, explaining, “It is a daily problem and frustrates buyers when they buy multiple items and have to pay multiple shipping charges, and then hope for a refund on the overpaid shipping charges.”

The poster said it was also frustrating for sellers, to have to refund the overpayments without eBay refunding corresponding fees.

You can find the full August 25 Weekly Chat on the eBay boards – and consider turning to the weekly chats held each Wednesday to get your problems resolved.