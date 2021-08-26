Online Sellers Can Soon Access Amazon Cybersecurity Training

Amazon announced it will share the cybersecurity training materials it uses to train employees internally with the outside world, and for no charge – which means online sellers on any platform can take advantage of the training.

While Amazon didn’t call out online sellers in its announcement, it behooves Amazon to educate its merchants about security threats and mitigation techniques.

Amazon explained it designed a digestible and succinct curriculum for its employees to anticipate and educate about possible security threats. “Starting in October, Amazon will offer this Security Awareness training free of charge to both organizations and individuals,” it announced on Wednesday.

Also in October, Amazon will make available to qualified AWS account holders (Amazon Web Services) a Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) device at no additional cost for stronger security posture. “AWS users with access to the AWS Management Console can authenticate themselves by typing in their passwords and then simply touching the MFA security token plugged into their computer’s USB port,” Amazon explained.

Amazon said social engineering was a large vector for cybersecurity attacks. “In some cases, phishing emails try to get employees to click on a link and reveal their login credentials. In other cases, phone call scams try to get people to disclose personal information.”

The Amazon Security Awareness training courses include videos and online assessments. “The materials leverage proven neuroscience and adult learning principles to enhance content retention and are regularly updated as digital attack techniques evolve,” according to the announcement, which you can read in full on the About Amazon press page.