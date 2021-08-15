Over 7,000 Sellers Attended eBay Open Conference Virtually

eBay held its annual seller conference virtually this month, and on Friday, it announced 7,000 sellers had attended and described news coming out of the event:

“We introduced new payment flexibility and control options, more stringent unpaid items and SNAD protections. We shared a Coded Coupon milestone (one million buyer downloads!), revealed Stores enhancements – like video, search and customization – and announced Promoted Listing Advanced to improve search visibility of your inventory.

“We covered how marketing campaigns and modernized shopping experiences are growing the buyer base, and invited sellers and industry experts to share their ecommerce insights.”

eBay presented highlights of the event for sellers who did not attend:

You can find the entire Open Online keynote playlist on our eBay for Business YouTube channel HERE.

To submit to eBay’s Up & Running Grant Program by Friday, September 3, 2021 click HERE.

Check out the eBay Open ‘sizzle’ reel HERE.

And see eBay’s staff appreciation for all you do HERE.

