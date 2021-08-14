eBay Pushes Refurb and Priority Listings through Affiliate Marketing

eBay told affiliate marketers it is working to make it easier for them to promote Certified Refurbished goods through the Item Condition field, after adding it to its ePN Transaction reports in April.

The eBay Partner Network affiliate program (ePN) rewards members for attributable traffic and sales. Michael Lill, Director of eBay Partner Network, also told participants that ePN team had a productive second quarter.

In addition to Item Condition tracking, he pointed to improved curated feeds and Priority Listings. Lill said eBay had introduced the concept of “Priority Listings” in June, describing them as “items that are particularly valuable for eBay sellers to sell.”

“ePN is dedicated to helping our sellers optimize their business, so we laid the foundation by adding new “Priority Listings” flags and tracking parameters to all of our feeds,” Lill said. “Over time, we’re hoping to offer bonus pricing so that we reward our partners who successfully drive conversions of these listings.”

The affiliate program is one of many levers eBay uses to push its priority projects, which include the Certified Refurbished program (available only to manufacturers or manufacturer-approved vendors) and its Vertical Strategy.

Earlier this year, eBay killed its legacy ePN “rover” links, as we reported in February, and by the end of the year, the ePN affiliate program will no longer support eBay’s Finding API, Shopping API, or Trading API.

You can find Lill’s letter to eBay affiliates in this LinkedIn post.