Etsy Waves $500 at Users to Get Them to Download Its App

Etsy is enticing users to download its mobile app by offering them a chance to win $500. A marketing email sent last week teased, “Get the app, get $500 – Download the app to track your orders, chat with sellers, and enter for a chance to win a $500 Etsy gift card.”

Only customers who download the mobile app for the first time are eligible for the promotion, which kicked off on August 9 and runs through August 23, 2021.

Etsy will hold a random drawing on Tuesday August 17, 2021 and Tuesday August 24, 2021, and it will give away a total of four $500 gift cards.

US Etsy.com buyer account holders are eligible. To enter, entrants must download and sign in to the Etsy App for buying via Etsy during the promotional period. (If your Etsy account was previously used to download the app and you redownload it, this will not constitute a valid entry.)

Read more details and restrictions in the fine print on the Etsy website.