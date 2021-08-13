Mercari Promotes Local Selling with ‘Declutter’ Sweepstakes

Mercari is getting the word out about its local selling options with a new sweepstakes. “Declutter your garage with JoJo Fletcher” will give a winner a prize valued at $3500.

The contest also kicked off in time to celebrate National Garage Sale Day, held on the second Saturday in August (which falls on August 14 this year).

“To celebrate the launch of Mercari Local, we’ve teamed up with interior design guru JoJo Fletcher to give you the chance to win a garage makeover,” Mercari announced. “The winner will receive a $3500 prize (including a $500 Mercari credit) and a 30 minute video consult with JoJo herself.”

Mercari explained how users can enter for a chance to win:

Take a photo of your garage (or a space of your choice) and share it with us using the form below by August 27, 2021

You’ll be entered for a chance to win a video consultation with design aficionado JoJo Fletcher, plus $3,500* to create the space of your dreams

Please see the Official Rules for additional details.

The prize includes $3,000 awarded in the form of a check and an additional $500 in Mercari credit.

The deadline for entering is 5:00 pm ET on August 27, 2021; details are found on MercariLocalSweeps.com, and you can find the full announcement on the Mercari blog.