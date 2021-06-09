eBay Refurb Registry a Great Idea, Except,…

You’ve heard of gift registries, such as those for baby showers and weddings. Today eBay launched a registry for refurbished goods and is running a sweepstakes to help publicize the feature.

The premise of eBay’s “Refurb Registry” marketing campaign is that couples had a stressful time during the pandemic, and buying things will help them in their strained relationships.

But before you think the campaign benefits all sellers of refurbished goods, the feature is limited to preapproved sellers. As of October 9, 2020, items listed as certified refurbished on eBay need to be approved by its certified refurbished team; eBay only approves manufacturers or manufacturer-approved vendors – and it requires the latter to provide evidence they are authorized resellers.

The new Refurb Registry campaign is designed to address the “delicate state of relationships” as people emerge from the pandemic, eBay wrote in the announcement. “For better or worse, couples spent a lot of time together over the past year, and this new program offers some relationship refurb – equipping them with the things they need to get back on track. Couples can register for must-have Certified Refurbished products, then share their registries with their most supportive family and friends.”

Check out eBay’s Refurb Registry, a wish list of Certified Refurbished products to help couples emerge from lockdown together.✨ We sat down with @natashaleggero & @moshekasher to chat all about it. Build yours & we may just gift it to you. #ebayrefurbregistry — eBay (@eBay) June 9, 2021

eBay partnered with a comedic couple Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher in its marketing campaign, and it published the following “relationship” statistics:

A recent survey from eBay showed that nearly half of all married people wish they could redo their wedding registry, and one-third said they would add more kitchen gadgets and appliances to the list.

Almost 20% of married people admitted that one person in the relationship doesn’t contribute enough to cooking or meal preparation.

Nearly three in five millennials in relationships said that one person being too messy was an issue.

But it’s not all bad news as 81% of millennials indicated they would rather work on their relationships than cut ties, and have a greater appreciation for their spouse after spending more time with them.

How the registry and sweepstakes work:

“Couples are invited to visit eBayRefurbRegistry.com, answer a short quiz about the current state of their relationship, and have a personalized list of like-new Certified Refurbished products recommended to them. The registry can be shared with others or simply saved as a wish list for couples to purchase on their own.

“Every couple who completes the quiz and finalizes their registry by providing their email address will have a chance to win a $5,000 eBay gift card to put towards their list. Registries must be created by 6/23/2021 to be eligible to win.”

You can find eBay’s announcement on PRNewswire.com.