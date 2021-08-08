eBay Renews Its Grant Program to Help Small Retailers

eBay renewed its “Up & Running Grants” program designed to help small retail businesses. Through the 2021 eBay Up & Running Grants program, 50 eBay small business sellers will each receive a $10,000 grant package composed of cash, premium access to guided online learning content through Seller School and direct training and coaching from expert sellers and eBay Growth Advisors.

The program ensures sellers have the funding, education and resources they need to help grow their online business, according to eBay’s announcement.

eBay’s Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Seller Community Andrea Stairs said in Wednesday’s announcement:

“Small businesses power our economy, our communities and eBay’s marketplace. These businesses bring the rich and unique inventory that makes eBay one of the world’s most vibrant ecommerce destinations. As the home of small business — with hundreds of thousands of small businesses, accounting for the majority of our annual gross merchandise sales — we feel a deep sense of responsibility to our eBay small business community.

“Continuing our Up & Running Grants program is part of eBay’s steadfast commitment in supporting and empowering our small business sellers through the relentless challenges brought on by the global pandemic.”

eBay small-business sellers have until September 3, 2021, to apply for Up & Running Grants via an online application. “Business sellers will be asked to share details of their small business and how they plan to use the grant to accelerate their growth. eBay is looking to identify sellers who represent a diverse range of backgrounds, bring their unique experiences and inventory to the marketplace, and are committed to their communities and the eBay ecosystem.”

Sellers can learn more and apply on the HelloAlice.com website.