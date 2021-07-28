Google Ads Crackdown: Three Strikes, You’re Out

Google announced it will crack down on repeat offenders of its Ad policies beginning in September. It will ramp up a “strike-based system” and will begin enforcement in the following policies: Enabling dishonest behavior, Unapproved substances, Guns, gun parts and related products, Explosives, Other Weapons, and Tobacco.

The new enforcement program applies to companies who advertise on Google – and as it explains, three strikes, you’re out:

“An advertiser’s first policy violation will only result in a warning. But advertisers will earn their first strike if we detect continued violation of our policies. Advertisers will be able to receive a maximum of three strikes, and the penalties applied with each strike will progressively increase. Temporary account holds will be applied for the first and second strikes (for 3 and 7 days respectively), while the third strike will result in an account suspension.”

The policy coverage of the strike-based system will be expanded to add additional policies in phases over time, Google explained. It will notify advertisers each time new policies are brought within the scope of the strike-based system.

Google will notify advertisers of strikes against their accounts through email notifications and in-account notifications, “to encourage compliance and deter repeat violations of our policies.”

Strikes will remain on the Google Ads account for 90 days unless they’re successfully appealed. Accounts suspended following a third strike will not be able to run any ads or create new content unless the suspension is successfully appealed.

Just how easy Google will make it to appeal a strike is an unknown.

A reader forwarded an email they received with the subject line, “Google Ads – Updates to enforcement procedures for repeat violations,” and the new policy is spelled out on the Google website.