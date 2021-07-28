New Google Feature Helps Sellers List Deals

Google launched a number of new features to help shoppers find deals through Google Shopping. One allows merchants to upload promos and deals in the Merchant Center at no charge. Here’s how Google described it:

Making it free for merchants to list deals

Last year, we made it free for merchants to sell on Google. Now, promotions and deals uploaded in the Merchant Center will be automatically surfaced to deal-seeking shoppers on the Shopping tab, regardless of whether businesses advertise on Google.

Deals will also begin to appear on the main Search results page in the coming months. Offers are shown based on factors such as the discount itself, how popular a product is, how popular the site it’s listed on is and more.

This change means that businesses will have a greater opportunity to move inventory, drive sales, attract new customers and build brand loyalty during important shopping events and peak holiday season.

A Google spokesperson told EcommerceBytes about additional features:

Easier Ways to Find Great Deals on Shopping — the shopping tab will showcase products that have a promotion or price-drop

— the shopping tab will showcase products that have a promotion or price-drop New Deals Carousel on Search — Launching on October 15, 2021, the new merchant deals carousel will make it easier for shoppers to swipe through and discover the most popular web-ranked deals for any major retail sales moments – like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

— Launching on October 15, 2021, the new merchant deals carousel will make it easier for shoppers to swipe through and discover the most popular web-ranked deals for any major retail sales moments – like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Piloting of Integrated Shopping Experience on YouTube Livestreams — building on the beta testing of an integrated shopping experience on On Demand videos announced earlier this year, Google will now be piloting this YouTube integrated shopping experience on livestreams with a handful of creators and brands.

“These new tools will help create a stronger commerce ecosystem by making it easier for price-conscious shoppers to find products, and for merchants eager to drive business on their promotions,” according to the spokesperson.

You can find more information on the Google Blog.