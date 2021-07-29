eBay Adds Tools for Collectors to Track Their Portfolios

eBay added new tools for collectors to track their portfolios, although they are only available in one category: Trading Cards. A critical component to the new feature: pricing data.

eBay said the new tools will allow collectors to view, manage, and track the value of their trading cards, and the new portfolio feature will also make it easier to list their items for sale:

“Launching today in beta on Android, desktop, and in the latest version of the app in the Apple App Store, the new tools make it easier for users to actively collect and sell trading cards, with the ability to monitor the real-time market valuation changes of their portfolios, and list items directly from their collections.”

eBay said the new Price Guide and Collection tools for trading cards leverages its catalog “to provide a holistic view of a collection’s past and present value, offering unprecedented assessment, evaluation, and tracking capabilities.”

The killer app: pricing data: “To many collectors, pricing data is often the most important piece of information in making crucial buying, selling, and trading decisions – though, accurate pricing data is either hard to come by or is not presented in an easily digestible and transparent manner. Price Guide seeks to rectify this issue by using eBay’s extensive data stores to provide the most accurate and comprehensive data from the past year, presented in an easy-to-understand form factor.”

eBay has been launching “vertical” features over the past 18 months or so, including in the Luxury Watches and Sneakers categories, with Trading Cards a major focus. eBay said it plans to take a similar vertical approach to Comics, Coins, Stamps, and Vinyl.

In today’s announcement, eBay summed up some of those new features in the Trading Cards category:

Improving Auction Integrity

As of June 2021, in order to maintain eBay’s commitment to a fair marketplace and to help improve the integrity of trading card auctions, buyers will need to contact the seller via messaging on eBay and request a bid retraction. The seller, at their sole discretion, will be able to accept or decline the retraction request.

Industry Standard Returns

Effective today, July 29, 2021, eBay has implemented changes to the eBay Money Back Guarantee policy for trading cards and will limit the window for returns when an item doesn’t match the listing. For listings that do not offer returns, the buyer must request a return within 3 calendar days after delivery. If the seller does offer returns, the buyer must request a return within the seller’s return window as stated in the listing.

Sell with Ease

eBay’s image scan listing feature now supports Magic the Gathering, Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh cards – allowing sellers to create single card listings up to 50% faster, with plans to expand to sports cards in the future.

Ship with Confidence

eBay Standard Envelope provides an affordable and trackable shipping service for raw trading cards up to $20 for less than $1. Both new and seasoned collectors who want to get in on the action can head to ebay.com/tradinghub for the latest and greatest tools and find that next great addition for their collection.

You can find the full announcement on the eBayInc.com corporate blog.