eBay Releases 2nd ReOpen Trend Report

eBay shoppers have turned from buying bread machines and bidets during the pandemic to purchasing pool floats and party essentials as restrictions lift, according to a new report from eBay.

As it did in its first ReOpen report, eBay was light on details, but it provided a few interesting statistics based on search and sales data from April 2020 to May 2021, including the following:

eBay sold 10 times more jeans than sweatpants

Spikeball sales are up 190%, and bocce ball sets are up over the past year.

Beverage tub sales are up 59% month-over-month, and cabana sales more than doubled.

eBay executive Jordan Sweetnan announced the availability of the report on Friday going into the long July 4th holiday weekend. “I’ve heard from many of you that this type of data can be interesting and also helpful as you think about what to merchandise and when,” he wrote.

He also pointed to eBay’s marketing campaign featuring “YouTube star and survivalist Coyote Peterson” and said the content was an example of new creative ways the company was attracting shoppers to eBay “as a place to find unique, rare and valued items as we venture back into the ‘real world.'”

He ended the post on the eBay seller announcement board writing, “There will be more stats and fun to come. In the meantime, enjoy the holiday and, as always, thank you for selling on eBay!”