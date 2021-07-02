Etsy Adds Gemstone Attributes and Video Game Subcategories

Etsy added 82 attributes to the Gemstone category as part of its monthly updates to categories and attributes. Etsy also added subcategories to the Video Game category.

As it explained, shoppers can use categories to filter searches and when using the navigation menu – and on Etsy, categories also act as tags.

Here are the July 2021 Updates:

New Gemstone type attributes

We’ve added 82 new options to the Gemstone type attribute you can use to describe the type of stone used, including Alexandrite, Hematite, Howlite, Mother of Pearl, and Spinel. Check out the Gemstone type attribute in your listings to see all the new options available.

New categories and attributes for Video Games

New subcategories for Video Games let you get even more specific about the type of item you’re selling. The new categories are: Arcade Games, Consoles, Controllers & Joysticks, Games, Handheld & Pocket Games, Parts & Modifications, Controller Modifications, Dock Covers & Socks, and Stands & Displays.

We’ve also added two new attributes for this category. One attribute is Game format, which you can use to add more details about the type of game, and the second is for video game lots, so you can describe what’s included.

New Kurta category for Boys’ and Girls’ clothing

We’ve added a new Kurtas category to Boys’ clothing and Kurtas & Kurtis, Salwar Kameez, and Lehengas categories to Girls’ clothing.

Etsy updated the category and attributes page here.