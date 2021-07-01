Amazon Extends HTML Removal Deadline by 2 Weeks

Amazon extended the deadline for sellers to remove HTML from product descriptions on product detail pages. We had written about the original notification back in May when Amazon provided a deadline of July 17th. Yesterday (June 30th), Amazon told sellers they would have until July 30th to comply.

Amazon cited security and compatibility issues in its announcement, as follows:

“To help provide better security for our customers, as well as provide versatility in listing products on non-HTML devices, after July 30, 2021, we’ll stop supporting the use of HTML tags in the product description on product detail pages. Refrain from using HTML content on detail pages, as outlined on our product detail page rules.

“For your listings that have HTML tags, we encourage you to update the product detail page before July 30, 2021. You can use Seller Central or your usual channel to complete the updates.“

Some sellers responding in the comments section of the announcement said they had submitted revised product descriptions that were yet to be approved by Amazon:

The Boat Galley: “I have listings where I have submitted product descriptions without HTML or ALL CAPS over a month ago. I’m the manufacturer and only seller. However, Amazon still has not approved the edits. I’ve done my part!”

Lightning: “Will Amazon even update the new product pages after we have submitted the new one? So far, no product edits we have ever done have gone live. Is there a specific department to notify??”

What happens if sellers/brands don’t update their listings ahead of the change? Amazon explained in its announcement:

“After July 30, 2021, any product description that contains unsupported HTML tags on the product detail page will stop showing the HTML formatting. For example, if you use HTML tags in one line of a product description, that line might be removed or shown without HTML formatting depending on the usage of the tag.

“For more information, go to our product detail page rules.”

Here’s the original announcement from May that generated much discussion from sellers.