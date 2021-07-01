USPS Executives Meet to Prepare for Holiday Season

Executives from the US Postal Service met last week to prepare for the upcoming holiday shipping season – and one area they focused on was staffing.

The USPS Logistics and Processing Operations department is responsible for processing and moving mail and packages efficiently to delivery units. Created during the recent restructuring, it has two regions (Eastern and Western) and 13 divisions.

Executives from the operations department met in New Orleans where they collaborated and shared operational best practices.

Isaac Cronkhite, Chief Logistics and Processing Operations Officer at the Postal Service, told attendees their reputation was at stake and said, “We are going to rise to the occasion.”

“We need to on-board our precareer employees more effectively, Cronkhite said. He asked attendees if they remembered their first day as a postal employee. “Walking into a new building the first time is impactful. You are setting the tone for a potential 40-year career,” he said.

Attracting and retaining new employees is a key focus of Delivering for America, the Postal Service’s 10-year plan, and it’s clear that having enough staff is a crucial part of succeeding during the all-important peak shipping season.

Source: USPS Link newsletter for employees