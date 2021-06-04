What Shoppers Will Be Buying on Amazon Prime Day

When deciding where to offer big discounts on Amazon Prime Day, merchants typically focus on certain categories. According to shopping resource RetailMeNot, that includes smart home devices, TVs and laptops, fashion, beauty, pet products, tools, and toys.

Amazon generally offers deep discounts on its own items, and RetailMeNot expects that to hold true this year on such items as the Kindle, Echo, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and newer devices like the Amazon Halo fitness tracker.

Amazon officially announced that Prime Day will take place on June 21 – 22, and RetailMeNot is predicting the savings to be very similar compared to last year with more features and limited-time offers.

Based on two surveys conducted in April 2021, it shared the following data with EcommerceBytes:

The average US consumer plans to spend $594 on Prime Day 2021.

92% are likely to use Amazon Prime Day to shop for back-to-school items this year.

79% of people have shopped Amazon Prime Day in previous years.

RetailMeNot also shared data on what people were planning to purchase during Amazon Prime Day 2021:

30% home décor

44% clothing, shoes and apparel

29% cleaning supplies

26% at-home fitness equipment

32% kitchen appliances

30% smart home products

22% video games / consoles

RetailMeNot said hundreds of retailers generally offer promotions alongside Prime Day. Over half mimic Amazon’s “Lightning Deals” theme and offer short-duration flash sales, and about 30% use Prime messaging in their offers or codes.

Shoppers can expect retailers to jump on board again this year and offer discounts that rival and match Prime Day deals with perhaps even more breadth in categories compared to prior year sales.

According to a recent survey conducted by RetailMeNot (prior to Amazon announcing this year’s dates), retailers said they were optimistic around Prime Day this year and were driving increased investment to overcome last year’s pandemic-related challenges. Many retailers said they expect Prime Day sales to rise from last year.

RetailMeNot‘s shopping and trends expert Sara Skirboll offered some advice to this year’s Prime Day shoppers: “Four categories to avoid on Prime Day: gaming consoles, toys, Apple products and cameras. Save yourself for Black Friday and closer to the holiday season.”