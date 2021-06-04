eBay Deal with StoreON Helps Latin Americans export to US

eBay is helping Latin Americans sell on its platform through a partnership with StoreON, described as a Latin American ecommerce services hub with operations that allows businesses in Colombia, Peru and Mexico “to position themselves in the main marketplaces in Latin America to make their products and services known locally and regionally.”

StoreON CEO Bernardo Vanegas said the deal would allow over 2 million Latin American companies to export worldwide, especially to the US, “yielding great returns for sellers.”

eBay General Manager of Global Emerging Markets Ilya Kretov referenced the company’s global buyer base of 187 million in StoreON’s announcement.

StoreON said new sellers would not have to worry about English language skills, the international logistics operator, the handling of foreign currencies or the nationalization of products, although it did not provide details, such as which company – StoreON or eBay – would handle the listing and fulfillment process on behalf of the sellers, or details about the financial arrangement between the two companies.

Last year, the number of Latin American sellers on eBay grew by over 35% compared to 2019, according to Thursday’s announcement.