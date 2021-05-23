eBay to Revamp Community Area This Week

eBay is making changes to its Community Structure this week, it announced on Wednesday.

Hello Community!

We wanted to give a heads up that next week the Community Structure will be changing. The new structure is based on your input and comments from the Community survey sent out last year. We’re working to ensure that the structure makes sense to those who are brand new to the Community and that it’s clear what topics are intended on different boards.

Some of the largest changes are:

Eliminating ‘nested’ drop downs as much as possible

Eliminating the current Knowledge Base drop down completely – boards will be retired

Changing some category and board names for clarity

Addition of an off-topic area to house Community Connection threads, reducing number of pinned posts on Selling

It’ll be a lot easier to find the boards and they’ll be very similar to screenshots below.

We’ll be cleaning up Groups later on this summer. As there are over 300 groups and some haven’t had activity in a very long time or no activity at all.

Thanks!

the eBay Community Team

You can find the announcement on this post of the Community section.