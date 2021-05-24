Poshmark Brings Mini Shopping to Snapchat App

Shopping platform Poshmark launched Poshmark Mini, calling it a “bite-sized social shopping experience of Poshmark that lives inside of Snapchat.”

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the social media app Snapchat, Pocket-Lint explains that one of its core concepts is that “any picture or video or message you send – by default – is made available to the receiver for only a short time before it becomes inaccessible.”

On Thursday, Poshmark said Mini would be launching in the coming weeks. “The Poshmark Mini empowers Poshmark’s and Snap’s social-driven communities to seamlessly connect with each other, explore curated products, and experience the thrill of the Poshmark treasure hunt without leaving the Snapchat app.”

Sellers will receive increased distribution and visibility of their listings to a new audience of millions of Snapchat users, Poshmark said, and called out three trends it saw as driving the future of shopping: the shift to online, the shift to social, and the shift to secondhand.

Poshmark explained three ways of using the new Poshmark Mini feature on Snapshat:

Shop Virtual Posh Parties: Poshmark’s signature, real-time virtual shopping events where users meet up to shop, discover, share, and sell new and secondhand items. Snapchat users can invite their Snapchat friends to view Posh Parties or specific listings using Share to Camera / Share to Chat capabilities.

Shop Poshmark’s Entire Catalogue: Poshmark’s 4.5 million active sellers are constantly refreshing and curating a vast marketplace of more than 200 million products and more than 9,000 brands, now available for Snapchat users to explore and shop. With more than 70 percent of items on Poshmark being secondhand, Snapchat users are able to shop more sustainably and find unique products that match their original style.

Shop Top-Selling Brands: Shoppers can quickly and easily see the latest brands that are trending across the Poshmark community.