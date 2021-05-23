eBay Auto-Cancel Glitch Fixed, Now Problems Listing

eBay acknowledged a glitch that resulted in sales being automatically cancelled for “non-payment” and rolled out a fix. Days later, some sellers are facing another costly challenge: the inability to list on the marketplace.

A seller reported on Ecommerce EKG on Sunday that they were unable to list on eBay. Another seller reported the same problem on the eBay Technical Issues board: “I have not been able to list any items today as it will not advance when I hit the “LIST ITEM” tab. I really need to get items listed today. Anyone know what is going on. Thanks for your help!”

Other threads on the eBay Tech Issues board indicate the problem began as early as Saturday: “Having so much trouble listing an item I have saved,” a seller wrote. “I put everything in place including photos, but when I push list, the circle goes round and round, not letting me complete my listing. It’s taking me forever to try to list 2 things!! Give me back the old time Ebay!!”

Another seller who was unable to create new listings on Saturday said eBay displayed the following error message: “Looks like something is missing or invalid. Please fix any issues and try again”; it included a link to the International Shipping cost.

There was no indication of any problems on the eBay System Status page at 4 pm Eastern.

On Thursday, eBay did acknowledge a glitch on the Tech Issues board: “Some members may be experiencing an issue where a purchase is being cancelled immediately after purchase, stating the buyer has not paid.”

Later in the day, the moderator returned and said eBay rolled out a fix “that should prevent this issue from occurring going forward and teams are working to identify transactions that were impacted as well as the best next steps to take.”

As we had reported in our post about the auto-cancel glitch, it cost sellers some sales, with one seller saying it had happened on three Best Offers, costing them $250.