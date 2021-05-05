eBay Says It Helped Boost Small Biz during Pandemic

eBay said the number of US small businesses on its marketplace grew 34% from April 1 to September 30, 2020, and 38% in sales, crediting its site with helping small businesses during the pandemic.

“As evidence of the value of this partnership, a recent survey of eBay small businesses revealed that 84 percent said that eBay was essential to keeping their business open and connected to consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company wrote on the eBay corporate blog.

It said some of the most striking jumps in eBay sellers and their sales came from the most remote and rural states, “pointing to the power of ecommerce to allow small businesses to reach consumers outside their immediate region.”

And eBay’s impact on small sellers has been felt long before the pandemic, it said: the number of small businesses on eBay in rural counties in the US grew 13.7% from 2011 to 2018.

In a post on social media pointing to the announcement, eBay CEO Jamie Iannone wrote in part, “In our 2021 U.S. Small Online Business Report, we found that more than 99% of eBay-enabled small businesses in the U.S. sold to buyers outside their home state in the first six months of the pandemic. We are committed to helping our sellers keep their virtual doors open — whenever and wherever they need us.”

You can find download the full report on the eBay Main Street website.