eBay sponsored an event for small businesses put on by Politico, and eBay CEO Jamie Iannone keynoted the event where he made an argument for a strong US Postal Service and for reducing burdensome regulations.
Politico’s virtual event, “Beyond Survival: Small Businesses After COVID-19,” brought together experts to discuss what’s ahead for small businesses in 2021 as they try to weather ongoing economic uncertainty, and how the current administration’s coronavirus relief package intends to support small business owners.
Politico’s Chief Economic Correspondent Ben White interviewed Jared Bernstein, a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, which was followed by a panel discussion featuring Representative Joyce Beatty (D-OH), Representative Pete Stauber (R-MN) and Alice Rodriguez, Chair of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
In his keynote kicking off the event, eBay’s Iannone stated his support for expanded broadband access, investments in infrastructure, and an “affordable, reliable, and universal” postal service.
2 thoughts on “eBay CEO Makes Case for USPS Reliability, Reduced Regulations”
“eBay’s Iannone stated his support for expanded broadband access, investments in infrastructure, and an “affordable, reliable, and universal” postal service.”
All things that eBay itself would directly benefit from – how convenient.
Lets see eBay put its OWN HAND in ITS OWN POCKET before crowing about getting tax payers to foot a bill that would help eBay.
The list is a mile long on things eBay could/should do – none of them will ever happen.
Maybe someone should have asked those lazy Representatives about eBays shady business practices ….
“CEO Jamie Iannone keynoted the event where he made an argument for a strong US Postal Service and for reducing burdensome regulations.”
he needs to keep his nose out of others business. he needs to learn what ethics means and apply it to the cesspool that seems to get worse every day.