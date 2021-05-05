eBay CEO Makes Case for USPS Reliability, Reduced Regulations

eBay sponsored an event for small businesses put on by Politico, and eBay CEO Jamie Iannone keynoted the event where he made an argument for a strong US Postal Service and for reducing burdensome regulations.

Politico’s virtual event, “Beyond Survival: Small Businesses After COVID-19,” brought together experts to discuss what’s ahead for small businesses in 2021 as they try to weather ongoing economic uncertainty, and how the current administration’s coronavirus relief package intends to support small business owners.

Politico’s Chief Economic Correspondent Ben White interviewed Jared Bernstein, a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, which was followed by a panel discussion featuring Representative Joyce Beatty (D-OH), Representative Pete Stauber (R-MN) and Alice Rodriguez, Chair of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

In his keynote kicking off the event, eBay’s Iannone stated his support for expanded broadband access, investments in infrastructure, and an “affordable, reliable, and universal” postal service.