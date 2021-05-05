Sponsored Link
eBay CEO Makes Case for USPS Reliability, Reduced Regulations

Ina Steiner
eBay
eBay sponsored an event for small businesses put on by Politico, and eBay CEO Jamie Iannone keynoted the event where he made an argument for a strong US Postal Service and for reducing burdensome regulations.

Politico’s virtual event, “Beyond Survival: Small Businesses After COVID-19,” brought together experts to discuss what’s ahead for small businesses in 2021 as they try to weather ongoing economic uncertainty, and how the current administration’s coronavirus relief package intends to support small business owners.

Politico’s Chief Economic Correspondent Ben White interviewed Jared Bernstein, a member of the President’s Council of Economic Advisors, which was followed by a panel discussion featuring Representative Joyce Beatty (D-OH), Representative Pete Stauber (R-MN) and Alice Rodriguez, Chair of the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

In his keynote kicking off the event, eBay’s Iannone stated his support for expanded broadband access, investments in infrastructure, and an “affordable, reliable, and universal” postal service.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

2 thoughts on “eBay CEO Makes Case for USPS Reliability, Reduced Regulations”

  1. “eBay’s Iannone stated his support for expanded broadband access, investments in infrastructure, and an “affordable, reliable, and universal” postal service.”

    All things that eBay itself would directly benefit from – how convenient.

    Lets see eBay put its OWN HAND in ITS OWN POCKET before crowing about getting tax payers to foot a bill that would help eBay.

    The list is a mile long on things eBay could/should do – none of them will ever happen.

    Maybe someone should have asked those lazy Representatives about eBays shady business practices ….

  2. “CEO Jamie Iannone keynoted the event where he made an argument for a strong US Postal Service and for reducing burdensome regulations.”

    he needs to keep his nose out of others business. he needs to learn what ethics means and apply it to the cesspool that seems to get worse every day.

