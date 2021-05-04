Sponsored Link
Mailchimp Swings into Ecommerce with Stores for Small Biz

Ina Steiner
Mailchimp

Mailchimp: It isn’t just for email anymore. The service that helps small businesses send marketing emails to their customers now wants to help them set up online stores.

Nearly 40% of Mailchimp’s 14 million customers are in the commerce space, and 61% offer services. They’ve been asking the company to add more commerce functionality to service, it said in a post last week announcing two new services: Mailchimp Stores and Appointments.

The Stores product will enable merchants to create an online storefront, add and edit products, process orders, and configure payments, tax, and shipping. Stores is rolling out in beta now and will be available to all US and UK customers by May 18.

The Appointments product will allow businesses to offer services bookings online and manage their schedule. Appointments will be available to all beginning April 28.

“The real magic lies in the built-in access to our award-winning marketing platform capabilities to find, build, and engage with customers,” Mailchimp cofounder Ben Chestnut said.

“The compelling thing is that we’re going to provide the complete package and make all the elements of our platform connect and work together, which is what our customers are asking for. Small businesses told us they were tired of paying monthly fees to multiple point solutions (CRM, email, websites, ecommerce, surveys, etc). They were even more tired of trying to sync all their data back and forth between all these services. They wanted all of it combined into one place.”

You can find the full announcement on the Mailchimp website.

Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

