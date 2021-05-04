Sponsored Link
Verizon Deal Means Likely Rebranding for Yahoo Stores

Ina Steiner
Yahoo Stores
Verizon is selling its Verizon Media unit for $5 billion to Apollo Global Management, Inc, and while Yahoo Small Business will not be included in the sale, it could mean a rebranding is in its future.

That’s because after the sale, Verizon Media will be known as Yahoo (Verizon will retain a 10% stake in the company), which will continue to be led by CEO Guru Gowrappan. “Verizon Media is comprised of iconic brands such as Yahoo and AOL, as well as leading ad tech and media platform businesses,” Verizon explained.

Verizon spokesperson Kimberly Ancin explained to EcommerceBytes:

“We are very excited for this strategic move for both Verizon and Verizon Media.

“Since being incorporated into Verizon, Yahoo Small Business has been organized within the Verizon Business division, managed separately from Verizon Media and will remain within Verizon Business going forward.

“There will likely be some changes with our branding, but the products our customers trust and the team members they work with will remain part of Verizon. Our team remains committed to providing our customers with innovative solutions that drive their businesses forward.”

Yahoo ditched the Stores brand long ago, which simply became one of a number of solutions offered by Yahoo Small Business that’s an afterthought for many people in ecommerce. When Yahoo Small Business announced a new initiative last month called Yahoo Shops, one reader said they had thought that Yahoo was out of business or was dormant.

It’s unclear if Verizon has even thought of a new brand name for Yahoo Small Business, since it won’t become part of the new “Yahoo.”

Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner
Ina Steiner is co-founder and Editor of EcommerceBytes and has been reporting on ecommerce since 1999. She's a widely cited authority on marketplace selling and is author of "Turn eBay Data Into Dollars" (McGraw-Hill 2006). Her blog was featured in the book, "Blogging Heroes" (Wiley 2008). Follow her on Twitter at @ecommercebytes and send news tips to ina@ecommercebytes.com.

