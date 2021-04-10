EcommerceBytes Soundoff: Letters to the Editor – April 11, 2021

In every issue, readers soundoff about issues important to them. From shipping issues to payment processing, from fees to online marketplace policies, EcommerceBytes Soundoff gives you a chance to air your views.

Hello Ina,

We received this letter (from Amazon) you mentioned. As a buyer of NFL product for 30 years, we have a bunch of NFL product still left that we are selling on Amazon.

Do we have any recourse, or does our NFL product essentially become worthless now? We had no restrictions when we purchased it.

Thanks,

Robert

Note from the editor: See “Amazon Deal with NFL Means Restrictions for Sellers,” where we published the letter Amazon sent to sellers of NFL-licensed merchandise informing them they must become NLF-authorized sellers by May 24, 2021 in order to continue selling the products on its marketplace.

Hi Ina,

Last night I listed an auction on eBay with “best offer” also offered. I selected two shipping options:

USPS Parcel Select Ground

USPS Priority mail (my box – NOT flat rate box)

Today I accepted an offer, and the buyer selected the “select ground” service.

When I went to check out, eBay did not offer me select ground NOR Priority Mail service OTHER than flat rate boxes.

I called support: Their only suggestion was “drive to the post office”

But I just listed this last night and you allowed my so offer select ground and priority in my own box – what happened???

“Sorry those services are not being offered any more … drive to the post office. We will update our documentation.”

The post office is a problem for me, and wastes a lot of my time. Will you send me compensation?

“No.”

I cannot drive to the post office every time an item sells. Should I take down the rest of my auctions? Or, do you have an ETA for a fix?

“Sorry – go away – we will document the issue…”

Not happy camper. Thanks for letting me vent,

Jim

Hi Ina,

Have you see this article on Amazon ?

“Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company’s new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don’t use a seatbelt” (link to article via Yahoo News).

Johnnie

