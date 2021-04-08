Best Buy Tests Membership Program with Unique Perks

Amazon set the standard for membership programs when it launched Prime, but Best Buy is testing a program with some unique benefits.

Not only will paying members of “Best Buy Beta” receive free shipping on items they purchase online (with no minimums), they’ll also receive free installation; unlimited Geek Squad technical support; up to two years of protection on most product purchases; and 60-day extended returns.

That could be especially attractive for shoppers of appliances, electronics, and high-end items like home-theater systems.

Best Buy Beta costs $199.99 per year – that compares to $119 per year for Amazon Prime, and $98 per year for the Walmart Plus membership program.

The Best Buy Beta pilot is currently available at select stores in Iowa, Oklahoma, and eastern Pennsylvania. In April, it will expand to select stores in Minnesota, North Carolina, and Tennessee, at which time it will be available at a total of 60 stores.

You can learn more about the program on the Best Buy corporate blog.