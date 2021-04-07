Sponsored Link
Etsy Notes a Rise in Shipping Costs in Australia

Etsy sellers will pay 5% more when purchasing Australia Post shipping labels through its system. The new rates will take effect on April 15.

As Etsy notes, sellers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can buy shipping labels on Etsy, and the company keeps sellers apprised of shipping rate changes on this page of the Etsy Seller Handbook.

Most carriers and posts change rates annually in late December or January, but sellers should also see, “eBay Sellers May Pay More when Shipping UPS Packages” (April 5, 2021) about new rates for US sellers on eBay shipping via UPS effective April 11, 2021.

