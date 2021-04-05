eBay Sellers May Pay More when Shipping UPS Packages

UPS is changing rates for packages sent through eBay’s shipping label program. eBay said in some cases the rates would be higher than they are now through eBay Labels, in other cases, they would be lower.

UPS rates through eBay Labels will decrease by as much as 3.5% for packages lighter in weight and moving across shorter distances.

UPS rates through eBay Labels may increase up to 5% for heavier packages going to farther distances.

In addition, UPS Next Day Air and UPS 2nd Day Air services through the shipping-label program will not incur Residential or Delivery Area Surcharges, as do packages sent via UPS Ground.

The new rates take effect on April 11, 2021.

The full announcement is available on the eBay Announcement Board.