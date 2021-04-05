UPS is changing rates for packages sent through eBay’s shipping label program. eBay said in some cases the rates would be higher than they are now through eBay Labels, in other cases, they would be lower.
UPS rates through eBay Labels will decrease by as much as 3.5% for packages lighter in weight and moving across shorter distances.
UPS rates through eBay Labels may increase up to 5% for heavier packages going to farther distances.
In addition, UPS Next Day Air and UPS 2nd Day Air services through the shipping-label program will not incur Residential or Delivery Area Surcharges, as do packages sent via UPS Ground.
The new rates take effect on April 11, 2021.
The full announcement is available on the eBay Announcement Board.
One thought on “eBay Sellers May Pay More when Shipping UPS Packages”
Sounds like it is time to check out other services that also offer UPS on their site like Stamps.com. They also will give any Ebay Seller an account free of the monthly service charges if you just contact them. I have been using them every since that $0.06 USPS price increase fiasco (on packages 4 ounces and under) a few years back where all the other services reduced their pricing, Ebay stood firm that this was what should be charged until they finally got the message with so many sellers no longer using Ebay Labels over such a small amount. Just another idiotic money grab by Ebay that once again backfired and cost them more money in the long run. This is another reason that they would like to lose all the older sellers who know their history and issues so they have fresh blood to steal from who do not realize what is happening.