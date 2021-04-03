eBay Runs Promo Tied to Payments Registration in Australia

eBay is enticing sellers in Australia to sign up for Managed Payments by offering them zero fees in a special promotion.

Save on Selling Fees until 15 April 2021

Register for Managed Payments between 1 April and 15 April 2021 and pay $0 Insertion Fees and Final Value Fees for all items listed and sold within the Promotion Period.

eBay advised sellers to read the terms carefully before a accepting the promotion. For example, some categories are excluded. You can find the details on this page of eBay Australia Seller Centre.

A few sellers said they weren’t able to get the promotion to work. “Wasted over an hour with chat today and ‘it’s been referred to IT,'” one seller said.

Another seller who received the invitation to the promotion but couldn’t get it to work wrote, “I click on ‘accept offer’ & get ‘Unfortunately, this promotional offer is by invitation only’ (yeah I know, the invitation is what I’m clicking on – d’oh!).”

eBay is working to register all sellers for Managed Payments by the end of the year.